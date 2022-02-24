Southerners take “One Giant Leap” into 2022

Abbie Tarvin, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners released their new Fall 2022 show theme on Feb. 13.

Fans were ecstatic to find out that the show will be called “One Giant Leap,” a very fitting name and theme for the Southerners considering all they have accomplished this year.

The band started out the year by receiving the Sudler Trophy award for the first time in JSU’s history, and they have even been invited to perform in Normandy, France in June 2024.

The new show’s theme is all about progress and determination, which encompasses everything the Marching Southerners are about.

“I thought we had topped one of our best shows with Fate of the Gods, but this show might take the cake!” said saxophone player Kayla Shands. “Everything that the Southerners are able to do never ceases to amaze me. I hope everyone is just as excited as I am!”

The music will consist of six different selections: Alan Menken and David Zippel’s “Go the Distance,” Michael Giacchino’s “Enterprising Young Men,” Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter” from “The Planets,” Sherman Kelley’s “Dancing in the Moonlight,” Amin Bhatia’s “Interstellar Suite,” and Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra.”