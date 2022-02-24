JSU secures ASUN Regular Season Title with win over Eastern Kentucky

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 81-68. JSU improved their overall record to 19-9 and 12-3 in the ASUN.

A Liberty loss and the win secured JSU’s first ASUN West Division Title and ASUN Regular Season Title. The last regular season championship for the Gamecocks was in 1992, when JSU was a member of the Gulf Coast Conference. This is the 20th conference title for the men’s basketball team.

JSU will host the ASUN Tournament next week. Jacksonville State will play their first game of the tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Senior Darian Adams led the Gamecocks with 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Senior Kayne Henry was also a big contributor with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Jalen Gibbs had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Senior Brandon Huffman had six points and seven rebounds. The seniors for the Gamecocks combined to score 58 points.

The Gamecocks took control of the first half with a 12-0 run, which helped JSU have a 45-28 lead at halftime. Jacksonville State shot 63% from the field in the first half.

JSU continued their hot shooting throughout the contest, shooting 58% in the second half. They held a double digit lead for the rest of the game. JSU was able to stretch out the lead to as high as 20 points in the second half.

The next time the Gamecocks will be in action will be on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Gamecock fans will be able to watch the home finale on ESPN+.