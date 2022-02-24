Former Gamecock, Siran Neal, signs three-year contract extension with Buffalo Bills

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jacksonville State defensive back Siran Neal inked a three-year, $10.9 million contract extension to continue to play for the Buffalo Bills.

Neal was a fifth round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, being selected with the 154th overall pick.

Neal played at Jacksonville State from 2013-2017, earning First Team All-OVC honors in 2016 and 2017. During his time with the Gamecocks, Neal racked up 191 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 21 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

After his selection, Neal has played a key role for the Buffalo Bills on special teams especially, racking up a career-high 12 special teams tackles this season for the Bills.

During his time in Buffalo, Neal has accumulated 83 total tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.