Two former Gamecocks drafted into 2022 USFL Draft

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

On Wednesday, it was announced at the time of their selections that two former Jacksonville State football players, Connor Christian and Tre’ Threat, were selected in the 2022 USFL Draft.

The USFL, which officially dissolved in 1990 after three full seasons, looks to make a comeback and play all of their games in Birmingham for their first season.

Defensive tackle Connor Christian was the first former Gamecock off the board, going to the New Orleans Breakers. Christian, who played at Jacksonville State from 2016-2018, was drafted in the 26th round of the draft by the Breakers.

During his time with the Gamecocks, Christian racked up a total of 51 tackles, 15 being tackles for loss, to go along with nine sacks and two blocked kicks. Christian was also a 2nd team All-OVC selection in 2018.

Linebacker Tre’ Threat was the second former Gamecock off the board, being drafted by the Michigan Panthers in the 31st round of the draft. Threat played at Jacksonville State in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Threat played for Jacksonville State after transferring from Auburn in the 2018 season. During his two seasons with the Gamecocks, Threat compiled 42 tackles, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries.

All of the USFL’s games this season will be played at Protective Stadium, the new home to Jacksonville State’s in-state rival UAB. The first game of the USFL season will be on April 16, when the Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals.