JSU softball defeated by the Auburn Tigers

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State softball team took on the #21 Auburn Tigers in their first home game of the season, ultimately falling in a 10-0 blowout. With the loss, the Gamecocks fell to a 6-4 overall record.

The Gamecocks fought against the 21st ranked Auburn Tigers the best they could before falling short. The Gamecocks had three hits for the game.Lindsey Richardson, Camyrn Mclemore and Sidney Wagon all contributed to the three hits the Gamecocks were able to earn against the Tigers.

Pitcher Kat Carter had a great first five innings, holding back the Auburn Tigers offense as long as she could, with the Tigers earning three runs off of Carter.

Ultimately, the Gamecocks could no longer hold off the Tiger’s offense after the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Auburn racked up seven of their 10 runs.

Next on the schedule for JSU softball is the I-75 tournament. The tournament, which is being played at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, starts Saturday at 1 p.m.