Gamecocks fall to another SEC foe, lose fourth straight game

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State had yet another tough matchup to an SEC foe, this time falling to Alabama in a 6-3 noon first pitch.

With the loss, the Gamecocks start off their season 0-4. This is the first time the team has had an 0-4 start to the season since 2012, when they lost to their first three opponents of the season and won just two of their first 15 games.

The runs scored came off of a pair of home runs, with a one-run home run scored by Carson Crowe in the fourth inning and a two-run shot from Alex Strachan in the sixth inning.

Jake Peppers took the mound for the Gamecocks, pitching through three and two-thirds innings, racking up seven hits, five earned runs and a walk while not recording a strikeout.

Relievers Trevor Andrews and Cole Turner combined for just two hits, one earned run and no walks while striking out two in the remaining innings of the contest.

The Gamecocks will take on Southern Miss in a three-game series starting this Friday.