Tuesday’s matchup against Alabama moved to 12 p.m.

Jacksonville State’s game against Alabama was moved ahead to the first pitch taking place at noon because of inclement weather, JSU Sports Information announced.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 3pm, will be the first away match Jacksonville State will take on this season. Alabama will come to play the Gamecocks at Jim Case Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 with a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network and carried on the Gamecock Sports Network.

Jacksonville State will look for their first win of the season, getting swept in their opening series against the Kentucky Wildcats. This is the first time the Gamecocks started the season 0-3 since 2012, when they were swept by Kennesaw State in a season opening three-game series.

Last season, the Gamecocks took on the Crimson Tide for one game, falling 2-7 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.