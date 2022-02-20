Gamecocks clinch ASUN West, keep Bellarmine winless in conference play

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

For the first time since joining Division I, the Jacksonville State women’s basketball team earned their 20th win of the season.

Along with their 20th win of the season, the Gamecocks also locked down the ASUN West after taking down Bellarmine, who remains winless in conference play, in a 77-63 contest.

“It means a lot to win the West and reach 20 wins,” head coach Rick Pietri told JSU Sports Information. “With the losses we had coming off last year, the fact that this team has found a way to reach this milestone as well as win a division title – I just feel great for these kids that they were able to accomplish this.”

With the win, JSU moved to a 20-6 overall record with an 11-3 record in conference play. Bellarmine, who sits at the bottom of the ASUN West, dropped to a 3-22 overall and an abysmal 0-14 conference record.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Bellarmine sat nine points ahead of Jacksonville State. From then on, the Gamecocks outscored Bellarmine 37-15 in the rest of the matchup.

Kennedy Gavin led the Gamecocks with 19 points, while Kiera Griffin was able to put up 11 of her own. Griffin led the team in rebounds, with 10, while Gavin put up 9 in the victory.

Jacksonville State will wrap up the season with two games at The Pete. Eastern Kentucky will take on the Gamecocks on Thursday at 6 p.m., with the season finale being against North Alabama at 3:15 p.m.