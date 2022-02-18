Woman of the Year nominations open to JSU community

Emily Ford, Correspondent

Nominations are officially open for JSU Woman of the Year awards, which will be presented in March as part of Women’s History Month.

The Women’s History Month Committee, which is in charge of the awards ceremony, invites the JSU community to nominate a deserving individual in three categories:

Woman of the Year: Student

Woman of the Year: Faculty, Staff or Administrator

Gender Equality Advocate of the Year (any employee or student)

An individual may be nominated for more than one category, if applicable, but nominees who have won an award in a specific nomination category within the past three years cannot win that specific category for the current nomination year. All award nominations are due by March 1 at 5 p.m.

Nominations can be made at 2022 JSU Women’s History Month Women of the Year Nomination Form (office.com).

The Women’s History Month Keynote Address and Award Ceremony will be held Thursday, March 10 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. This free event sponsored by the Women’s History Month Committee and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is for JSU alumni, faculty, staff, and students.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to view artwork and essays by local K-12 students and undergraduates, and awards for the artwork and essays will be announced at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for all attendees.

The Women’s History Month Committee will announce the winners of its faculty, student, and gender advocate awards with a new lifetime achievement award presented to Roberta Watts, following a keynote address by Ashley M. Jones, Alabama’s Poet Laureate.

Women’s History Month is celebrated by JSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which is made up of many committees. These include Hispanic Organization Supporting Education (HOPE), Women History Month Committee, and Black History Month Committee.

Additional sub-committees include Black Faculty and Staff Support Committee led by Dr. Diane Best, Hispanic/Latinx Faculty and Staff Support Committee led by Jazmin Nunez, Asian/Pacific Islanders Faculty and Staff Support Committee led by Yingqi Tang, LGBTQ+ Support Committee led by Freddy Clements, and Women in Academia Support Group led by Dr. Erin Rider.

These committees host several other events in celebration of Women’s History Month each year. One upcoming event this year is the Women’s History Month Empowerment March which will be held on Tuesday, March 8 from 11:30a.m. – 12:30 p.m.