Jacksonville State defeats Lipscomb 62-53

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Jacksonville State women’s basketball defeated Lipscomb 62-53. With the win, JSU clinches a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

The Gamecocks’ overall record improves to 19-6 and 10-3 in ASUN games. The 19 wins tie the program record for D-1 wins in a single season. It was previously set during the 2017-18 season.

“I think it’s meaningful but honestly for this team, once we get going, the goal has been to get to 20 since it hasn’t been done before,” Head coach Rick Pietri said.

Senior Imari Martin led the Gamecocks with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Martin hit her 100th-career three-pointer. She became the 15th player to reach this feat and was the second fastest to accomplish this feat. Junior Nekiyah Thompson also was a big contributor with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

JSU took control of the game from the end of the first quarter and to the first half of the second quarter. During this time frame, JSU outscored Lipscomb 15 to 7. JSU held onto the lead to have a 28-22 lead at halftime.

The Gamecocks started the third quarter off slow, but used a 10-0 run capped off by a buzzer beating layup by junior Kyra Williams to take an eleven point lead into the fourth quarter.

After an 8-1 run by Lipscomb to make the JSU lead only four with 2:22 to go, the Gamecocks were able to defeat the Bisons thanks to five clutch free-throws.

The Gamecocks will be in action again on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Bellarmine at 1 p.m. With a win, JSU will win the ASUN West Division Championship. JSU fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.