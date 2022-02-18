Gamecocks earn pair of wins on day one of Golden Eagle Invite

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State softball showed out on the first day of the Golden Eagle Invite tournament, taking down Houston Baptist in a 7-3 victory and Southern Miss in a 2-1 win over the tournament’s host.

With the wins today, the Gamecocks earned their fourth straight win and have amassed a 5-2 record.

Houston Baptist was overwhelmed by the complete game dealt by Lexi Androlevich, who amassed seven hits, three runs, none earned, and two walks while striking out seven.

Megan Fortner gave the Gamecocks their first runs of the day with a grand slam in the sixth inning to give JSU a 4-1 lead. Jacksonville State continued to amass runs in the sixth inning, with all seven of their runs coming in the sixth.

Later that day, pitching proved to be huge for the Gamecocks as Kat Carter provided an excellent outing against the Golden Eagles. Carter, who also had a complete game, had five hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out three.

After a home run in the fourth inning from Southern Miss, Jacksonville State was able to rally with a double from Megan Fortner in the sixth inning allowing pinch runner Savannah Sudduth to score and a double from Brantly Bonds bringing home Abbi Perkins to take the lead.

Jacksonville State will conclude the tournament with a pair of games against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. The first game will start at 5 p.m.