JSU maintenance worker shocked by electricity, airlifted to UAB

Abigail Harrison, News Editor

On Wednesday a JSU staff member was injured in an electrical accident and flown to UAB for medical treatment.

The University Police Department responded to the emergency situation at Jim Case Stadium immediately, according to Michael Barton, UPD Chief of Police.

Barton said a JSU maintenance staff member was shocked by electricity when he came into contact with a live electrical wire while performing routine maintenance tasks in the ceiling.

The UPD was the first on the scene after receiving a call about the incident at 10:34 a.m., according to Barton. When JSU officers arrived, bystanders were already performing CPR on the worker, Barton said.

The Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after the UPD, and it was decided the worker needed to be airlifted based on the protocol for severe injuries, Barton said.

“Due to the severity of the injuries, it was determined we needed to Air Evac him out to an advanced trauma center,” Barton said.

According to Barton, the worker was taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Barton said there is no update on the man’s condition, and his family has been notified.