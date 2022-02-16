Gamecocks earn much needed conference win against Lipscomb

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

After dropping three of their last four games, Jacksonville State was able to get a win on the road, taking down Lipscomb in a 78-67 victory to earn their 10th conference victory of the season.

With the victory, the Gamecocks improved their record to 17-9 overall and 10-3 in conference play. Jacksonville State remains atop the ASUN West, tied with Bellarmine in conference play but boasts the better overall record.

Jacksonville State was able to close out strong against the sneaky Lipscomb squad, outscoring the Bisons 22-9 in the final ten minutes of the match and closing out the game with a three-pointer from Darian Adams.

Jalen Finch, was 5-for-6 on three pointers in the contest, led the Gamecocks with 21 points, while Darian Adams contributed 16 points of his own. Darian Adams led the team in rebounds with eight, while Brandon Huffman racked up seven.

The Gamecocks will stay on the road and take on Bellarmine on Feb. 20 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jacksonville State will play their last two games of the season at home, with contests against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 23 and North Alabama on Feb. 27. On March 1, the first round of the ASUN playoffs will begin, with seedings dependent on the remaining games of the season.