JSU secures another colosseum victory

Jo Mayo, Correspondent

Jacksonville State women’s basketball had a home-court advantage against Central Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 12. With a score of 66-48, the Gamecocks tied the record for the most home game wins at 11, making their overall record 18-6. With only four games left in the regular season, this win furthers their lead in the ASUN division at 9-3.

712 fans came to the Pete Mathews Coliseum to see a nail-biting start. Several girls contributed to a good head start from the Gamecocks with help from Griffin scoring four points. After leading 11-2, the Sugar Bears had nine consecutive points tying it up. The first quarter ended with JSU barely in the lead 14-13, meaning it was anybody’s game.

The Gamecocks picked it up in the second quarter adding 23 points to their score, whereas Central Arkansas added eight.

“It was a great quarter we had. Thompson hit a lot of big shots. It gave us a lot of momentum going into halftime” said manager Ethan Whitcomb.

The 37-21 lead at the half gave confidence to the team to seal the game.

JSU gained an even bigger lead in the third, making the score 59-32. This called for a running clock in the fourth quarter. Even though UCA scored 16 to JSU’s seven, the team did not feel threatened that the Sugar Bears could catch back up. “We decided to let off the gas because we got up by so many,” said manager Harley Cook. The final score ended 66-48, sealing another victory for the Gamecocks.

Thompson stepped up her game and was a major contributor. By making every free throw while also shooting every available shot, she was the high scorer of the game with 16 points. Right behind her was Griffin with 15. Even though Thompson was the most memorable of the night, Gavin had the most playing time at 23 minutes. She scored six to help maintain their lead.

The statistics for this game were interesting, as Gamecocks were 9-21 for three-pointers, resulting in them shooting a remarkable 42.9%. Their free throws in the first half were also strong, ending the game making 7-12 and 58.3%; however, what really made the difference were turnovers. JSU forced several turnovers resulting in 14 points, while UCA only scored seven. It was the little details that started to add up and really help the Gamecocks.

For their next game, the Gamecocks will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Lipscomb on Feb. 17. This game will be the second to last conference game, followed by Bellarmine on Sunday, Feb. 20.