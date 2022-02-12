JSU Men’s and Women’s tennis team have an outstanding exhibition match against Wallace

Photo courtesy of Thomas Ashworth

February 12, 2022

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

The men and women’s tennis team took on Wallace in an exhibition match at JSU. The women’s team defeated Wallace with a team score of 6-1, while the men’s team swept their match by a score of 7-0.

The women started out very strong by sweeping double. In the No. 1 flight, Kennedi Jones and Carolina Bulatovic took the first win for the Gamecocks with a 6-0 game score. The Gamecocks kept the winning streak going with a 6-1 win at court two doubles, by Darian Prato and Ella Tuomella. Anna Syrova and Balsen Kaya won court three doubles 6-2. The Gamecocks did a good job of starting out strong and continued playing strong throughout singles. Sophomore Anna Syrova had the first singles win with a  6-1, 6-0 two set win. Also, in two sets, Ella Toumella won her singles match with a game score of 6-1, 6-1. 

Toumella secured this win for the Gamecocks in the No.4 flight. At court six, Kennedi Jones didn’t allow her opponent to score a game with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Sophomore, Darian Prato gained a win in the No. 3 flight for JSU with a 6-0, 6-2 win. The last win for the Gamecocks comes from court five,  Balsen Kaya, winning her two sets 6-1, 6-3. The JSU women had an outstanding performance in their exhibition game against Wallace.

The JSU men’s tennis team had a sweeping win against Wallace in their exhibition match. The first win for the men came from Alexander Vishnevskiy and Thomas Norwood  with a 6-0 win in the No. 3 flight. Court one, Aljaz Kaplja and Joaquin Callejo, had a closer match winning 6-4 over Wallace. However, the most intense match of the day came from number two doubles, which was determined in a tie break. JSU still managed to secure the win for their team with a score of 7-6.  The Gamecocks swept all six singles in two sets. Court three, Jordi Blachar, secured the first singles with a game score of 6-0, 6-1. Freshman, Logan Haga was the next to win a match for JSU, 6-1, 6-0 in the fourth flight. At six singles Daisuke Inagawa contributed to the sweeping win with a game score of 6-4, 6-0. Senior Thomas Norwood won 6-1, 6-0 at court two. In the No.5 flight Haktan Garayey had a 6-2, 6-2 win over the lions. Finally the Gamecocks finished with an impressive win by Joaquin Vallejo with a score of 6-3, 6-3 at court one. The men’s team had a few close matches but ultimately played an  incredible match not letting Wallace have a game. 

The women have their next match against UAB at the JSU tennis courts next Staturday at 11 p.m. The men have their next match Friday at 2 p.m. against West Alabama at the JSU tennis courts.

