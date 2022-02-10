Jacksonville State falls to Stetson, 63-57

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Jacksonville State was defeated by Stetson 63-57. This was the first road loss for the Gamecocks since they lost to Alabama on Dec. 18.

JSU’s overall record now stands at 16-8 and 9-2 in the ASUN. The Gamecocks now have a 8-2 record in their last ten games.

Senior Darian Adams led the Gamecocks with 19 points. Senior Brandon Huffman was also a big contributor with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Jacksonville State started the game out strong by scoring the first six points. A three-pointer from senior Jalen Gibbs gave the Gamecocks a 37-20 lead with four minutes to play. Stetson would then regain a little bit of momentum when they went on a 7-0 run near the end of the first half. JSU entered halftime with a 41-29 lead.

JSU’s offense struggled to get going in the second half by only scoring 16 points. This allowed the Hatters to come back and finally take a 52-50 lead with seven minutes left. Stetson would hold on to the lead for the rest of the game. At one point, the Gamecocks went seven minutes without making a field goal.

This was the lowest scoring output in a half this season for JSU. It was the fewest scoring output in a half since the Feb. 27, 2020 game against Tennessee State when they only scored 13 points.

JSU’s next game will be at home on Saturday, Feb. 12 against Central Arkansas. Gamecock fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.