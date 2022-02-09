Shaw posts career-high 16 points, Gavin posts double-double as Gamecocks fall to Stetson

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

In a key conference matchup against the Stetson Hatters, the Gamecocks fell after a slow first quarter and a fourth quarter where the Hatters outscored them 23-27.

With the loss, the Gamecocks fall to 17-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play. Despite the loss, the Gamecocks still sit atop the ASUN West Division, 3.5 games ahead of North Alabama, who sits in second.

JSU shot just 11.1% on 3-point shots in the contest while shooting 36.9% from the field after starting the game 0-5 on field goals.

“Our problem right now is that we continue to have horrific starts. We dug ourselves into a 7-2 hole to start and lost the game by four. It’s just what this team does, and I’m really frustrated by it. Outside of Jacksonville, all ten of our other conference games have started poorly and I’m really confused about how to address that,” said Head Coach Rick Pietri after the game to JSU Sports Information.

Shawnta Shaw, who had a career night, posted a career-high 16 points and shot 6-8 from the field. Shaw also posted eight rebounds, five steals and a block against the Hatters.

Kennedy Gavin posted a double-double in the contest, putting up 15 points to go alongside a team-leading 11 rebounds.

Jacksonville State will return home to take on Central Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1:45 p.m. This game will serve as a “Pink Game,” and all Gamecocks fans are encouraged to dress in pink.