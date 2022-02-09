Former JSU head baseball coach and hall of famer Rudy Abbott passes away

Abbie Tarvin, Correspondent

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that former head baseball coach, Rudy Abbott, passed away.

Jacksonville State University mourned the loss of beloved baseball coach, Rudy Abbott.

Abbott had a well-established career in sports all his life. The majority of his career was spent coaching, both at the collegiate level and just as a volunteer for local youth teams. However, as an Anniston local, some of this time he spent as a sportswriter for the Anniston Star.

“Jacksonville State University, and certainly our baseball program, is very saddened by the passing of Coach Rudy Abbott,” current head baseball coach Jim Case told JSU Sports Information. “The success he achieved on the field is beyond impressive, but the lives he touched and those he influenced will be what is most remembered. We are thankful for the legacy he left for JSU baseball and the tradition of excellence that will forever be associated with the name, Rudy Abbott. Mrs Sue, the family and all those touched by Coach Abbott will be in our prayers.”

Over the course of his career, he was awarded several Hall of Fame titles including the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame, and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.

“This is a sad day for Jacksonville State University and the Calhoun County Community,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz told JSU Sports Information. “Coach Abbott built the foundation for our baseball program and won over 1,000 games, but his contributions to JSU and his community go much farther than wins. He loved JSU and our community and continued to serve long after his career ended. I, along with so many whose lives he impacted, will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue, his children and the rest of his family.”

When he returned to Jacksonville State late in his life, he coached on campus for 32 years. During his time here he led the team to several successes including eight Gulf Conference Tournament titles and won or shared three ASUN division championships, while also taking the team to the NCAA Division II World Series seven times with two titles in 1990 and 1991.