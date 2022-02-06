JSU’s Track and Field has a successful week at Bellarmine

Jo Mayo, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State track and field team traveled to Kentucky on February fourth to compete in the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic. Seventeen Gamecocks participated in this indoor meet as the season is getting closer to an end.

The sprinting events are where the Gamecocks showed out. Malon Lee competed in the 60 Meter Dash and placed sixth with a time of 7.84 seconds. Close behind was Madesen Holman in eighth with 7.92. Not only did Lee do great in the 60 meters, but also in the 200 meters where she placed fifth with 25.49 seconds. Imani Dent also competed placing 21st with 27.34 seconds.

The next great event for these athletes was the 60 Meter Hurdles. Ashton Coats placed second with a time of 8.980. She was less than a tenth of a second from beating Amyah Davis from Murray State with a time of 8.973. Charlotte Innes and Caroline Minozzi both also ran a good race placing sixth and 17th.

Another top ten finisher was Leandra Custodio who placed fifth in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 58.46.

Several athletes competed in the one-mile run, and the top finisher for JSU was freshman Sierra Wainer who placed 17th in 5:28.27. She also placed 17th in the 3000 meter run with a time of 10:56.67. In front of her was Elizabeth Wetmore in 14th with 10:43.92.

Kirsen Gardner was the only thrower, and she was a top-ten finisher. She placed fifth in the Shot Put with a distance of 11.30 meters which she got on her first attempt. There once again were no athletes in the jumping events.

For the pole vault, Kayley Stanley cleared 3.35 meters to claim eighth place. She did not miss a single vault until her last height. Bethany Davis also cleared 3.35 meters, but because of one foul at this height, it put her in tenth.

The 4×4 Relay had only an “A” team at this meet, but they placed an exciting second place while getting their personal record. Coats, Holman, Custodio, and Tucker had a combined time of 3:55.14. Before this, their best was 3:57.84.

The Gamecocks achieved ten total top ten places against over fifteen other teams in this strong meet. They now have only one meet left to compete in until the ASUN competition. The next meet will take them back to Birmingham for the Samford Bulldog Invite on Friday, Feb. 11.