JSU Men’s Basketball wins a close conference game against Jacksonville

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

JSU men’s basketball took on the Jaclsonville Dolphins in a close conference game, ending in a key 64-58 victory for the Gamecocks. Everyone in “The Pete,” was kept on the edge of their seat with this close scoring, high octane game.

The Gamecocks take the early lead over the Dolphins. JSU set the pace of the game early on with a fast and exciting pace. The Dolphins took the lead with ten minutes left in the first half with a score of 16- 15. The Gamecocks eventually tied up the game, 26-26, with just three minutes remaining in the first half. Senior Kayne Henry put the Gamecocks back in the lead with a dunk causing the weekend crowd to erupt in applause. After this, the Gamecocks got back into their fast paced game and ended the first half in the lead with a score of 33-30.

The second half started off just as fast paced and exciting as the first. Senior Darian Adams kicked the second half off strong for the Gamecocks with a three pointer making the score 36-30.

Jacksonville took the lead from the Gamecocks with a score of 49-48 about halfway through the second half. However, the Dolphins lead was not for long, as Darian Adams made a three pointer giving the Gamecocks the lead with the score of 51-49. Later in the half, Kayne Henry gets a rebound giving the ball to Jalen Finch. Finch gets fouled and makes both foul shots widening the gap even more with a score of 59-49. Ultimately, the Gamecocks continue to hold their lead eventually winning with a score of 64-48.

The Gamecocks played an incredible game and have the stats to back it up. Senior Darian Adams had the most points scored in the game with a total of 22. Kayne Henry racked 13 rebounds, leading the Gamecocks. Junior Jalen Finch had the most assists for the night with six.

The Gamecocks take on their conference game, on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Stetson University.