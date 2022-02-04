Jacksonville State defeats North Florida 66-58

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Thursday, February 3, the Gamecocks defeated North Florida 66-58. Jacksonville State’s record improves to 16-5 and 7-2 in the ASUN. JSU is three games ahead of Eastern Kentucky for first place in the ASUN West Division.

Senior Shawnta Shaw led the Gamecocks in scoring with 11 points. Senior Kennedy Gavin scored 10 points. Sophomore Keiara Griffin was also a big contributor with 7 points and 8 rebounds.

JSU took over the tightly contested game with a 20-2 run during the second and third quarters. The run covered 6:37 of game time. The run began with a three pointer by senior Imari Martin to put the Gamecocks up 28-25. They used the run to get a 40-27 lead.

“We have been pretty good at starting second halves and I think today was no exception,” JSU women’s basketball head coach Rick Pietri stated. “We closed the second quarter well, but we had a really good start in the third and held a lead.”

The Gamecocks’ defense was a big reason for the victory over the Ospreys. For the 21st time this, JSU won the turnover battle with a plus-seven turnover margin. JSU also outrebounded North Florida 40-34.

“A seven-posession differential, they had 19 turnovers to our 12, so I think that difference was big for us and gave us some extra possessions,” said Pietri.

JSU’s next game will be at home on Saturday, February 5 at 1:45 p.m. against Jacksonville. JSU fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.