“You are going to see someone that is transferring here to win,” says transfer receiver Sterling Galban

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

On Sunday afternoon, former Texas Tech wide receiver Sterling Galban announced via social media that he was transferring to Jacksonville State.

“You are going to see someone that is transferring here to win,” Galban told The Chanticleer. “Someone that is bought into everything the coaches are asking to help this team become ASUN and Conference-USA champions.”

A three-star prospect out of high school, Galban was also ranked as the No. 180 player in the state of Texas and the No. 27 wide receiver by 247Sports.

“I want to come in and be a productive contribution to a championship football team,” said Galban. “I know that I will be able to help with my skill set in this offense we are going to be running so I think it is a great fit.

When asked about his visit to Jacksonville State, Galban detailed that Jacksonville State has a championship mentality and that Coach Rodriguez’s vision sets him, and JSU, apart.

“My visit to JSU was great. Everything from the people of the town to the teammates and coaches to the campus,” said Galban. “The vision that Coach Rod has for this program and all the other coaches is what set JSU apart. They are in it to win now rather than take time to build the program and that’s something that a lot of schools don’t think they can do. The confidence this staff has, as well as the players on the team for the future is what stands out and I think this is a great opportunity.”

When asked what he brings to the table for JSU football, Galban noted that he brings work ethic. Galban also detailed how hard work builds not just play on the field, but confidence in your performance.

“What I bring to the table for this program is my work ethic and dawg mentality. I feel that in order to have a great team you need leaders that lead by example,” said Galban. “One thing you can’t take away is the work someone puts towards something. Going hard for something builds confidence that ultimately lets you play looser and lets you rely on your training during games so that you are able to perform up to your potential.”

With Rich Rodriguez having almost completed filling his staff, Galban detailed how there is a “family” environment in the program. He also mentioned that most of his talks were with newly hired offensive assistant and wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett. Garrett spent 2021 as a graduate assistant with Rodriguez at ULM.

I have mainly talked to Coach Garrett during the transfer process but on my visit I talked to just about everyone on staff. I got to know everybody on a personal level and love the family environment of the program.

When asked about the upcoming conference shift, Galban noted that “The upcoming conference shift wasn’t the biggest thing that led me to the decision, but it definitely helped, knowing playing in the FBS brings more national exposure. It also gives you a better chance at getting a shot at the NFL because they see you are playing better competition.”

The Gamecocks will open their season in Montgomery on Saturday, August 27 against Stephen F. Austin. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 3, JSU will take on Davidson for their first game of the season at Burgess-Snow. Kickoff for this game, and all games at Burgess-Snow this season, will be at 1 p.m.