Trustees approve five naming proposals at advancement committee

Emily Ford, Correspondent

The Board of Trustees were presented with five naming resolutions from the advancement committee on Jan. 24.

All of the naming proposals were set in place to honor significant contributors and were unanimously approved by the board.

The naming resolutions include:

The university will be building the Dr. Claudia McDade Student Success Outdoor Learning Space outside of the library. McDade was a long-time employee of JSU and the university remembers her for her legacy and dedication to student success. The space will honor her life and memorialize her legacy.

The Advising Center in Merrill Hall will be named the Dr. Louise J Clark Advising Center. Clark was a long-time employee of more than 50 years with the college of business and industry. The university remembers her dedication and legacy and wants to memorialize her.

The trustees send condolences to the families of both Clark and McDade.

The loading dock at Mason Hall will be named the Dr. Kelly and Karen Gregg Loading Dock. The Greggs are retired instructors and are both generous supporters of JSU.

Practice room B38 in Mason Hall will be named the Evan Ledford Practice Room. Evan Ledford is a proud alumnus and generous supporter of the university and its music department.

The Football Performance Center at JSU Stadium will be named the Loring and Debbie White Football Performance Center. James Loring White is a proud alumnus of JSU, and he and his wife are generous supporters.

Dr. Messer, Vice President for Enrollment Management, presented the resolutions to the board. According to Messer, these contributors have contributed over two million dollars to the university, and the board expressed immense gratitude for their support.

“For many of these people, their time at JSU was transformational for their future success, so they want to give back to JSU students and the campus and facilities in general,” said Messer. “The naming recognition is just a small token of appreciation that we can honor them and memorialize them for their generous contributions.”