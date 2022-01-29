Jacksonville State snaps Liberty’s 45-game home win streak, remains undefeated in conference play

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

In front of a sold-out crowd in Lynchburg, Virginia, the Gamecocks handed the Liberty Flames their first home loss in 1,096 days. This puts the Gamecocks as the last undefeated team in the ASUN Conference.

With the win, the Gamecocks extended their win streak to ten, and are now 15-6 overall and stay undefeated in conference play with an 8-0 record. This ten-game win streak is the program’s best D-1 start.

This upset win from the Gamecocks ended Liberty’s 45-game home win streak, which was the second longest in the NCAA behind Gonzaga (63).

Jalen Gibbs led the Gamecocks with 21 points, and was also 5-8 on threes. Darian Adams and Maros Zeliznak led the team with seven rebounds.

Through a half of scrappy play from both teams, Jacksonville State found a groove early as they outscored the Flames 38-22 in the first half. The Gamecocks also shot 53.3% from three in the half.

While both teams were able to find their rhythm early, Liberty went cold offensively as the half closed, with JSU going on a 13-3 run in the last three minutes of the half.

Jalen Gibbs led the team through the first half with 14 points, putting away back-to-back deep threes near the end of the half.

Despite Liberty’s attempt to claw back and scoring more points than Jacksonville State in the second half, the Gamecocks continued ro put pressure on Liberty, as the Flames gave up lots of opportunities to score.

Jalen Finch led the charge for the Gamecocks in the second half, with 12 points to go along with two rebounds. Darian Adams led the half in rebounds with five.

The Gamecocks will play their next game at “The Pete” against the North Florida Ospreys at 7:30 p.m.