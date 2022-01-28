Jacksonville State defeats Kennesaw State, 70-64

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Jacksonville State defeated Kennesaw State 70-64. The win was JSU’s ninth straight victory. This is the first nine game winning streak Jacksonville State has had since they became a Division I program.

The Gamecocks improved their overall record to 14-6 and 7-0 in the ASUN. This is the first time in school history that JSU is 7-0 in conference play.

Senior Darian Adams led JSU with 22 points and shot 7-for-10 from the three-point line. Junior Demaree King had a good game with 17 points. Senior Brandon Huffman was also another key contributor with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Adams made two three-pointers to help JSU take a 11-4 lead. The Owls fought back to take a 21-20 lead with 7:31 left in the first half. JSU outscored KSU 16-11 in the final seven minutes of the first half to have a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Kennesaw State started the second half strong with a 6-2 run and eventually tied the game at 46. JSU took the lead for good with a three-pointer from Adams to take a 65-63 lead at the 3:10 mark. The Owls did not make a field goal attempt in the game after giving up the lead.

Jacksonville State will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia to play Liberty on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. This matchup is between the last two unbeaten teams in the ASUN Conference. JSU fans can watch the game on ESPN+.