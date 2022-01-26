SGA holds first senate meeting of semester

Abbie Tarvin, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s Student Government Association met on Jan. 24 for the first time this semester in the Theron Montgomery Building auditorium.

Vice President of Student Senate, Daniel Washington, began the meeting with introductions and opened room for announcements.

Vice President of Public Relations, Jewelishia Johnson, made the first and main announcement. Johnson said SGA is planning on having an Instagram Live question and answer event, but no specific date or time was given. The goal of the question and answer is to answer any questions students may have about the roles and responsibilities that student senators have.

Next, Vice President of Organizational Affairs, Devan Humes, mentioned that he is working on making categories for the Special Interest Groups section on JSU’s website. This will ensure students are able to find organizations related to their interests much faster and easier.

On Monday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m., Dr. Killingsworth will hold a question and answer session that all SGA members are encouraged to attend.

Washington ended the meeting by going over a report of positive and negative responses the members gave the previous semester. The responses were to discuss what the members enjoy about the association and what areas they believe need improvement.