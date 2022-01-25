JSU Athletics Committee meets, discusses future plans for athletics

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

On Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees met with the Athletic Committee to discuss plans for the athletic department and to provide an outlook as to what is next for JSU athletics, especially the process of joining Conference USA in 2023.

JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz mentioned many things that will change the outlook of this season and next, including the fact that JSU football will not be eligible for FCS playoffs this year due to financing surrounding joining Conference USA that following season.

Seitz also noted that while JSU will not be eligible for the FCS playoffs, they will be able to be selected for a bowl game in their first season in Conference USA.

As the outlook of the postseason for JSU changes in the shift to FBS, Seitz mentioned that C-USA has a great field of eight bowl games that they are eligible for. These games include the Boca Raton Bowl, the Bahamas Bowl and the Frisco Bowl.

In 2022, Jacksonville State’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin at the Cramton Bowl will serve as the Week 0 game and will be the first college football game broadcast on ESPN for the 2022 season. This game will be played on August 27, with a kickoff time not announced yet. Jacksonville State will serve as the home team for this game.

Seitz also mentioned that Jacksonville State’s home games will all be at 1:00 p.m. due to the lights being under construction as the stadium expands.

Looking forward, it was mentioned that Jacksonville State has drawn attraction from many FBS teams who are looking to fill their future schedules. Schools that were mentioned that would be interested in a home-and-home series when JSU is a C-USA member include UAB, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

Including plans for football, Seitz also announced that Jacksonville State will host a portion of the Alabama state baseball championships at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. In a best-of-three series, game one will be played in Oxford, with games two and three, if necessary, played at JSU.