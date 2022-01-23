Women’s track and field compete in Samford Open

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State women’s indoor track and field team competed in the Samford Open at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Gamecocks had many impressive top-ten finishes throughout the competition.

In the field events, the Gamecocks had three athletes to finish in the top ten of their event. Freshman Emma Cape finished tenth in the high jump with a jump of 1.47 meters. The Gamecocks also had two top ten finishers in pole vault, with Senior Casey Phelan finishing number four and freshman Kayley Stanley finishing second in the event.

The Gamecocks exhibited some impressive times in the running events. Senior Malon Lee had an outstanding meet finishing third in the 60 meter Dash final with a time of 7.75 seconds. Lee also finished second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.50 seconds.

In the 400 meters, Junior Leandra Custodio finished fifth with a time of 58.73 seconds. The Gamecocks had two top ten finishers in the 3,000 meters with Sara Jaloma finishing tenth with a time of 10:46.68, and Elizabeth Wetmore finishing seventh with a time of 10:42.50. Junior Ashton Coats finished fourth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.08 seconds.

As the indoor season progresses the Gamecocks will travel to PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic in Louisville Kentucky. This meet will take place on Friday, February 4th.