Gamecocks football announce 2022 football schedule

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

Gamecocks fans no longer have to wonder about when the Rich Rodriguez era will begin, as the Jacksonville State football team announced their 2022 football schedule on Friday afternoon. JSU’s full schedule can be found at https://jsugamecocksports.com/sports/football/schedule/2022.

The Gamecocks’ schedule features four home games, all with 1:00 p.m. kickoffs, to go along with seven away games, including another trip to the Cramton Bowl to open their season and an FBS matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

With construction on the expansion of Burgess-Snow Field, seating will be limited for these four home games. Tickets can be bought at https://jsugamecocks.universitytickets.com.

Once again, the Gamecocks will kick their season off in Montgomery as they take on Stephen F. Austin at the Cramton Bowl on August 27. This is the second time in a row the Gamecocks have played in Montgomery to kick off the season, as they took on UAB in Week Zero last season.

After their rematch with the Lumberjacks, Gamecocks fans can come watch the first home game of the Rich Rodriguez era when the Davidson Wildcats come to Burgess-Snow on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. Jacksonville State’s last matchup against Davidson was in the first round of the 2020-2021 FCS playoffs, as the Gamecocks won the contest 49-14.

JSU will then have three away games in a row, taking on Murray State on Sept. 10, FBS opponent Tulsa on Sept. 17 and Nicholls on Sept. 24.

JSU’s matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be the first matchup between the two teams. The Gamecocks are 2-1 in their last three matchups with FBS opponents after their upset win against Florida State last season.

On Oct. 1 at 1 p.m., JSU will host Kennesaw State in their first ASUN matchup of the season. That next week, the Gamecocks will travel to Florence, Alabama to take on in-state rival North Alabama on Oct. 8.

JSU will have their last non-conference game of the season on Oct. 22 when they host Southeastern Louisiana. This game will also serve as JSU’s homecoming game.

The Gamecocks will then travel to Clarksville, Tennessee to take on Austin Peay before their final home game on Nov. 12 against Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m.. Their season will conclude with an away matchup against Central Arkansas on Nov. 19.