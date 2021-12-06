JSU track and field engages in BSC icebreaker

Jo Mayo, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s track and field team competed in their first indoor meet of the season- the Birmingham Southern (BSC) Indoor Icebreaker, which took place on Dec. 3. This meet occurred earlier than normal, making it the first December meet since 2015.

Several Gamecocks did well in their events. Tylynn Register finished ninth in the 60 meter (m) hurdles prelims with a time of 9.10. She managed to beat her time in the semis with a time of 8.99, which also let her place ninth.

Malon Lee did the best out of the other Gamecocks in the 200m dash with 25.69, placing her in 11th. For the 400m dash, Leandra Custodio got a time of 58.38, letting her have fifth overall.

JSU had two teams compete in the 4x400m relay, with the “B” team placing 12th and the “A” team finishing 13th out of 17. It is surprising to see a “B” team finish over an “A” team, but this goes to show how many great athletes Jacksonville State has.

Besides the sprints, JSU also did well in the distance runs. For the one-mile run, Sierra Wainer had a time of 5:43.60, and Trinity Schraudner had a time of 5:56.27, making them ninth and 10th. Briar Poytress was not far behind, placing 13th and running a 6:09.37.

Overall, these women showed their dominance in the mile. Sophomore Elizabeth Wetmore ran the women’s 3000m in a time of 11:07.42, putting her in ninth and adding another top 10 win for Jacksonville State.

Although the jumpers had a rough night, they still placed well. Coming in 15th for high jump was Emma Cape, who cleared 1.45 meters. Carolina Minozzi and Hally Lee came in 24th and 25th for long jump, with their best jumps being 4.70m and 4.65m.

The pole vaulters did exceptionally well with Kayley Stanley getting in the top 10 (placing ninth) with a height of 3.40m. Bethany Davis also had a height of 3.40m but came in 11th because she had more attempts. Close behind her was Savannah Yates in 13th, clearing 3.10m. The pole vaulters showed out, and even though this is an individual sport, they showed they have a strong team.

The other events contained throwing. Kirsen Gardner competed in the shot put, placing 25th, having thrown 10.16m. She also competed in the weight throw, placing a better 17th with a distance of 12.08m.

This year the Gamecocks will compete in five indoor events, leading up to the ASUN Conference in February. This early start to the season will allow several attempts for JSU to improve their personal records and gain experience for that big event. Their next meet will occur on Jan. 15 in Birmingham at the UAB Vulcan Invitational.