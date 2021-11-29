Reports hint Rich Rodriguez will be Jacksonville State’s next head football coach

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

With Jacksonville State in the middle of a search for John Grass’s successor as the Gamecocks head football coach, reports indicate that Richard Rodriguez, former power five coach, will step in to coach at Jacksonville State.

Ryan Brown, who works with “The Zone,” on ABC 33/40 News, Tweeted that “According to multiple sources, @JSUGamecockFB will announce former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez as the Gamecocks next head coach. Rich Rod is currently the OC at UL Monroe.”

After compiling a 60-26 record with multiple AP top 10 finishes at the University of West Virginia, Rodriguez took the head coaching vacancy at the University of Michigan. After three years coaching the Wolverines, Rodriguez went on to coach at Arizona, compiling a 43-35 record.

In 2021, Rodriguez served as the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks, who compiled a 4-8 record in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

This article will be updated as more information is released.