Gamecocks football drops season finale in double overtime to Eastern Kentucky

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

In their last game of the season, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks football team fell to Eastern Kentucky in a 39-31 defeat that went to double overtime. With the loss, the Gamecocks finish their season with a 5-6 record and end their streak of 18 consecutive seasons with a winning record.

“It was a great game,” Jacksonville State interim head coach Maxwell Thurmond told JSU Sports Information. “I can’t be prouder of those guys for how they fought. Everything they’ve been through, for them to fight until the very end, I couldn’t be more proud. I know what they’ve been through and that’s what makes this so tough.”

After a back-and-forth game between the two that saw multiple shifts of momentum, a huge 75-yard drive from Eastern Kentucky tied the game up to send it into overtime. After a 25-yard pass from Zerrick Cooper to Josh Samuel to start out the first overtime, EKU responded with a quick 9-yard pass from Parker McKinney that was caught by Dakota Allen to send the game into its second overtime. After Eastern Kentucky scored a touchdown and successfully completed a two-point conversion, Jacksonville State couldn’t come up with a touchdown.

This game served as quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s final time putting on a uniform for the Gamecocks. Cooper finishes at JSU leading all-time in career passing touchdowns (74), touchdowns responsible (94) and career passing yards (9,624).

In 2022, the Gamecocks have two games that have been announced, with the rest of the 2022 schedule to be released at a later point. The Gamecocks will travel to Murray, Kentucky to play the Murray State Racers on Sept. 10. A week later, the team will face FBS opponent Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sept. 17.