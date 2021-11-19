Newly renovated TMB floors now open to students

Charli O’Brien, Correspondent

The third and fourth floor of the TMB have been under renovation since the summer and are officially finished. An open house was held on Nov. 17 to present the new mail center, student ID office, Office of Admissions, and campus tours location.

The open house was available to anyone who wanted to see the new space. At the event, students and faculty members were offered refreshments and personal tours of the upgrades.

The renovations were done because of the lack of accessibility to mailboxes located on the fourth floor of the TMB and because the building itself is an outdated and unwelcoming environment to students, according to a mail center employee. The new floors also create a centralized location for many important offices that students need to visit as well as a space that is more accessible and inviting to students.

The fourth floor of the TMB will now offer 24/7 access to state of the art mail lockers that no longer require a combination for each student. Students will now receive an email with a code that they can put into the system that automatically opens the box that their package is in.

This area also has seating available so that students can study and enjoy the space. The area was one that many students said that they wanted because of the building’s centralized location on campus. Students wanted a place that was not as far of a walking distance as the library or Recreation Center.

The floor also includes the Dean of Students Office and the new student ID office.

The third floor of the TMB now includes the TMB auditorium, Office of Admissions, and a centralized location for campus tours. This is a much more central place on campus and creates a “more welcoming space for prospective students’,” said Laura Findley, director of undergraduate admissions.

Findley also explained how this new space will allow prospective students to see students on campus and will also provide a better experience for them. With the Office of Admissions being next to the campus tours, it will allow prospective students to find the office with ease, according to Findley.

It is equipped with a front desk so that students can be directed to where they need to go, an interactive map of campus for students to use as they are waiting, and a room specifically for campus tours where students can learn about the university.

Jherica Kirkland, President of JSU Ambassadors, and Cameron Sephney, member of JSU Ambassadors, both expressed how they believe this new space will create a “better experience” for prospective students.

Kirkland was most excited that they now have a designated room for campus tours which will allow everything to “be more organized.” They were also very excited about the graphics that were painted on some of the walls because they were done by a former JSU student.

Attempts to reach Allyson Barker, Acting Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration, for a comment about the budget for the renovations were unsuccessful.