JSU tramples Alabama A&M with three-pointer in 2021 home opener

Luke Simmons, Correspondent

Coming off a heartbreaking loss against Wichita State, JSU men’s basketball team rebounded in their season debut at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

The Gamecocks controlled the pace from the start, jumping out to an early 9-0 lead. A&M responded with tenacious defence that shortened the deficit to 17-16. This Aggie momentum would be short lived, however as JSU retaliated with a flurry of threes.

Jalen Gibbs led the charge with three three-pointers and Darian Adams drained two of his own to help close out the half with a commanding 40-18 lead. The Gamecock’s defensive intensity should also be commended as they held A&M to 19% shooting from the field in the first half.

The second half was more of the same as the offensive onslaught continued for JSU. Alabama A&M was able to show some late signs of life in the final minutes, but to no avail as the Gamecocks dominated with a final score of 70-47 Jalen Gibbs finished with 15 points and six rebounds, while shooting 50% from three. Darian Adams scored 13 with five boards and six assists. Brandon Huffman controlled the paint as he contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kayne Henry and Jalen Finch also added to the box score with 12 and nine points, respectively.

Be sure to catch the Gamecocks back in action as they travel to Troy on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.