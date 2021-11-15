Was “Halloween Kills” necessary for the franchise?

Emily Ford, Correspondent

Michael Myers movies are classics and have grown to a series of 12 movies since the original film debuted in ‘78. The dramatic cliffhanger at the end of the 2018 version of “Halloween” had everyone looking forward to the next big ‘Halloween’ movie. Now that it’s here, was it worth the hype?

The original film began with six-year-old Michael, already a psychopath. Michael kills his older sister and is sent away to an asylum which he later escapes from and picks up where he left off on Halloween night. He kills many people, but there is one girl that he can’t kill, Laurie Strode. Played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Halloween Kills” picks up where the 2018 “Halloween” left off. Laurie Strode, now a grandmother filled with vengeance against Michael, has been planning since her first encounter with him to kill him when she gets the chance. She, her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter go head to head with Michael and her planning seems to pay off. They are able to trap him in the basement of her home and set the house on fire.

However, in the midst of the confrontation with Michael, her son-in-law is killed and she is stabbed in the stomach and sent to the hospital.

Unfortunately, a crew of unknowing firefighters come to quench the flames and Michael kills them all before escaping once more.

News that Michael is back is spreading across the town, reaching the ears of a crew of people who survived the first film with Michael, which leads them to gathering people together to kill him.

Michael eventually kills many of them, but the mob of people who want to kill him has become so large and fired up. The new mob has formed at the hospital and has begun chanting “evil dies tonight!”

A rumor is spread that another escapee from the asylum is actually Michael and the mob tracks him down to kill him. The scared and innocent man jumps out of a window, killing himself. A few members of the mob including Laurie’s daughter are convinced that it is not Michael and that their rage has led them to kill an innocent man. They fear that they, themselves, have become monsters.

“Halloween Kills” acts as a bridge between the first “Halloween” movie and “Halloween Ends,” an ultimate showdown between Michael and Laurie Strode, which is set to come out next year. However, the film feels more like a placeholder than a bridge at many points.

The main characters are locked away in the hospital for the majority of the movie, leaving all of the action scenes to characters that are barely known to the audience. It is painted to be a revenge piece, but the character who is supposed to be getting revenge, Laurie Strode, is too injured to do so for the entirety of the film.

One of the themes most seen throughout the movie is the generational trauma many characters are experiencing and how the trauma manifests itself. Ultimately, the entire community has unified together under one mission: kill the boogeyman. None of the deeper themes throughout the movie are ever explored beyond the surface level, though, and the film often feels like a never-ending series of gore without any point to it. There is not much that separates “Halloween Kills” from the other films in its series.

With the built-up momentum growing throughout the course of the film, the ending seems to fall flat. It is rather anticlimactic considering all of the rage that has built up, not only in one night, but for decades.

Fans have long suspected that Michael is more than flesh and bones, he is treated as though he is a demon. He is a representation of death and of evil itself, explaining why he is not able to be killed.

All in all, the movie is action-packed and explores many interesting ideas, but never quite brings them together cohesively. It seems to me that there are many loose ends that still need to be tied even before the final film in the series. I’m interested to see if the filmmakers are able to finish what they started in next year’s final movie.