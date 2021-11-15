Jacksonville State uses huge second half to defeat Lamar, 38-7

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Jacksonville State football went on the road and defeated the Lamar Cardinals 38-7. The win was coach Maxwell Thurmond’s first win as interim head coach for the Gamecocks. It was also the first road win since the Gamecocks defeated Florida State on Sep. 11. With the win, the Gamecocks now have a record of 5-5 overall with a 3-2 record in the AQ7.

Jacksonville State overpowered the Cardinals defense with 493 total yards of offense. JSU recorded 256 passing yards and 237 rushing yards. Cooper threw for 244 yards on 16 completions for three touchdowns. Ron Wiggins led the Gamecocks with 98 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns. Josh Samuel also helped the rushing attack with 88 rushing yards. Ahmad Edwards led all JSU receivers with 95 yards on five catches. The JSU defense limited Lamar to 147 total yards. DJ Coleman, Stevonte Tullis, and Chris Hardie led the JSU defense with six tackles apiece.

The Cardinals got the scoring started with a five-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Jackson at the 6:49 mark of the first quarter. It turned out that this was their only touchdown of the game.

After the Lamar touchdown, the Gamecocks shut out the Cardinals and scored 38 unanswered points.

Alen Karajic scored the first points for the Gamecocks with a 21-yard field goal at the 13:16 mark of the second quarter. Wiggins finished a 90-yard drive with a 18-yard run at the 4:53 mark in the second quarter.

In the second half, Cooper had three touchdown passes. At the 11:10 mark in the third quarter, Cooper threw a 29-yard pass to PJ Wells. The second touchdown pass for Cooper was a 33-yard pass to Edwards at the 10:20 mark in the fourth quarter. The last touchdown pass was a 21-yard pass to Jayson Jones in the fourth quarter at the 9:11 mark.

Wiggins scored the final touchdown of the game with an explosive 55-yard run at the 4:40 mark of the fourth quarter.

“It’s so awesome,” Thurmond said. “It’s exciting for me but it’s more exciting for those guys in that locker room. I couldn’t be more proud of how they worked this week with everything that was going on.”

JSU’s last game of the regular season is next Saturday, Nov. 20, at Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff at Roy Kidd Stadium is set for 1 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.