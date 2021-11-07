JSU’s women’s basketball takes big win in exhibition game against Birmingham-Southern

Kaelyn Albright, Correspondent



The JSU women’s basketball team began their season with a win in their exhibition game against Birmingham-Southern, with the Gamecocks scoring 127 points to the Panthers’ 65.

The first half of the game was fast paced, with the Gamecocks scoring 77 of their 127 total points. Birmingham-Southern could not keep up with the pace of the Gamecocks, only scoring 30 points in the first half. Senior Kennedy Gavin and sophomore Keiara Griffin scored the most points for the Gamecocks in the first half with 10 points each.

Senior Imari Martin was not far behind, scoring nine points during the first half. The Gamecocks finished out with the same electric fast paced energy scoring three times back to back. Imari Martin started off with a three pointer, followed by Keiara Griffin, and Nekiyah Thompson scoring the last points of the half, ending the first half with a score of 77-30. The Gamecocks defense was also successful in the first half having a total of 33 rebounds, and five steals.

The pace slowed slightly in the second half, but it still remained a high energy game. The Gamecocks scored a total of 5o points in the second half. Birmingham-Southern had a similar performance to the first half, scoring 35 points. Senior, Imari Martin, continued to lead her team to victory scoring an overall 20 points for the Gamecocks.

Freshman Bre’anna Rhodes also played a vital role for the Gamecocks in the second half scoring eight points, resulting in a total 14 for the whole game. Kyra Williams also had a great performance earning 12 points. Junior, Nekiyah Thompson had the highest number of assists for the night with a total of six. Kennedy Gavin had the highest number of rebounds for the Gamecocks with nine, and the team had a total of 57 for the night. JSU’s defense ended up having 15 steals against the Panthers. The Gamecocks ended this exhibition game with an overall score of 127- 65.

The next game for the Gamecocks is Tuesday November 9th at Pete Mathews Coliseum, where JSU will play against Auburn University at Montgomery at 11:30 a.m.