Golf ends fall schedule with Daniel Island Intercollegiate

The JSU men’s golf team completed the fall portion of their 2021-22 schedule this week. The team finished 12th in the Daniel Island Intercollegiate which was played in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Gamecocks shot 897, 33 over-par. They had an impressive opening round 291. However, their rounds of 300 and 306 to finish out the tournament led to their final placement.

Sophomore, Erik Jansson, has been impressive throughout the season. He once again led JSU in scoring with a 219, three over-par. The performance earned him a 21st-place finish in the tournament. Jansson has finished 21st or better in four of the five events this season, leading Jax State in scoring two times.

Patricio Freundt-Thurne and Ross Napier were the only other Gamecocks to finish in the top-50 of the 104 player field. Freundt-Thurne, a senior, shot six over-par. His final round, 75, led the Gamecocks in scoring to round out the event.

Napier, a Junior and Alabama-native, finished at 7 over-par, tied for 42nd. His round of 71 in the second round led JSU in scoring. However, his 79 to finish the tournament was JSU’s highest final day score.

Seton Hall won the tournament with a 858, six under-par. South Carolina’s two under-par was the only other score to fall under-par. College of Charleston, Florida State, and 21st-ranked Virginia rounded out the top five.

Jacksonville State has seven remaining tournaments on their 2021-22 schedule. The next is at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile on February 14-15. Their regular season will wrap up March 28-30 in Kiawah, South Carolina.