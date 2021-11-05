Gamecocks fall in ASUN quarterfinals to Lipscomb 6-0

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Jacksonville State women’s soccer team lost to Lipscomb by a score of 6-0 in the ASUN quarterfinals. With the loss, the Gamecocks finished the season with an overall record of 7-10-2 and a 3-5-1 record in their first season back in the ASUN Conference.

This was the Gamecocks’ fifth appearance in the all time in the ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship.

Lipscomb scored three goals in each period. The Bison scored three goals in a fourteen minute span in the first period. Lipscomb’s Cami Rodgers scored two goals at the 9:39 and 24:36 marks and Kammy McGee scored a goal at the 13:37 mark.

Lipscomb’s Molly Grant, Noa Ganthier, and Shadia Valenzuela each registered a goal each in the second period at the 59:14, 83:32, and 87:03 marks respectively.

The Gamecocks registered eight shots with seven shots on goal. Freshman Kylie Wells and junior Reilly Kucko both registered two shots.

“It was a disappointing performance and Lipscomb looked like a team that has been here before. We got behind in the first half and I think as the season progressed, we improved,” said head coach Neil Macdonald. “I think we are on the right path and we have been through the ASUN and we now know what we need to do to improve as a program.”

The Gamecocks will now begin to prepare for the 2022 season. Although key members of the team are returning, the team will need to replace Kucko, Cephana Deane, Alicia Pallister, Julia Papa, and Auset Gibbs.

“We have the core of the team returning and we are excited about the future and who we are bringing into the program,” Macdonald said. “We are on the right path and we need to use moments like this to learn from.”