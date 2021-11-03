New coffee shop opens in Merrill Hall

Abigail Harrison, News Editor

Coffee lovers will be excited to hear that JSU has added another coffee shop on campus. Z Beans coffee shop officially opened Nov. 1, in Merrill Hall, which is the new building for the college of business and industry.

Students can swing by the new shop and order coffee, tea, and other sweets. Z Beans is unique because it imports its products from farmers in Ecuador. According to JSU News, Z Beans will also offer JSU students domestic and international internship opportunities starting in the spring of 2022.