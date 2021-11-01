JSU mourns loss of student

Abigail Harrison, News Editor

The university mourns after the loss of one of its own. Yasmin Bolden, freshman at JSU, passed away on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 28 at Anniston RMC. According to the university, she died from a medical complication.

Yasmin was majoring in business at JSU, and this was her first semester at the university. She recently started a YouTube channel called Yasmin Brielle where she was going to vlog about beauty and lifestyle. She posted her first and only video welcoming people to her channel on Sept. 23.

Friends and family of Yasmin took to social media to express grief over her death. The several posts voice how much the beautiful, sweet girl who brought positivity to everyone around her will be missed.

JSU President, Dr. Don Killingsworth, announced Yasmin’s death to the JSU family on Facebook and via email.

“During this time of deep loss, may we come together as a JSU family to support one another and the Bolden family,” Dr. Killingsworth wrote.

Support is available for anyone who needs help processing their grief. Students can call the Counseling Center at 256-782-5475 for assistance. The Employee Assistance Program is also available to help JSU faculty and staff.