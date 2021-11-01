Breaking: reports hint at conference move to C-USA for Jacksonville State

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

After moving to the ASUN Conference this year, reports hint that Jacksonville State may be on the move.

According to a Twitter post by Brett McMurphy, an insider with Action Network HQ, “FBS independents Liberty & New Mexico State & FCS members Jacksonville State & Sam Houston State likely joining Conference USA as all-sports members, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Addition of those 4 schools will help replenish C-USA after recent losses.”

According to a source from the report, an official announcement of the four new schools could happen by the end of the week.

New Mexico State is a member of the Western Athletic Conference in all sports except football, where they are independent, while Sam Houston State, the reigning FCS Football National Champions, are members of the Western Athletic Conference in all sports. Liberty is a member of the ASUN Conference in all sports except football, where they are independent.

Despite the recent move, many view the ASUN Conference as a launchpad to an FBS Conference. Florida Atlantic University, University of Texas at San Antonio and Florida International University are all past members of the ASUN Conference who are now in Conference USA.

Many schools have recently announced their departure from C-USA. Rice, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, UAB, North Texas and UTSA are leaving for the American Athletic Conference, while Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss are joining the Sun Belt Conference.

Today, it was reported by McMurphy that pending approval, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee will also leave C-USA, as both schools are “likely” to join the Mid-American Conference very shortly.

If this report becomes reality and the Gamecocks move conferences yet again, this will mark the third conference change in just a few seasons.

This article will be updated as more information is released.