Gamecocks soccer shut out by Central Arkansas in 5-0 loss

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Thursday evening, Jacksonville State women’s soccer was shut out by Central Arkansas by a score of 5-0. The loss puts the Gamecocks’ overall record at 6-7-1 and 2-3 in the ASUN.

The Gamecocks offense struggled against Central Arkansas’s defense the entire match. JSU was only able to put up five shots, all five being shots on goal. Junior Cephana Deane registered two shots. Sophomore Gabriel Clarke, freshman Kylie Wells, and freshman Lauren Lancaster each registered one shot.

Central Arkansas scored two goals in the first half and three in the second half. Hadley Dickinson of Central Arkansas scored two goals at the 22:14 and 51:50 marks of the match. The goals give Dickinson, who was named to the Southland Conference All-Academic team the past two years, her second and third goals of the year. The other three Central Arkansas goals were scored by Emma Hawkins at the 15:31 mark, Gracie Hair at the 50:52 mark, and Alyssa Fason at the 68:31 mark.

JSU women’s soccer coach Neil Macdonald stated, “We had a poor week of practice and it led to a poor performance tonight.”

The Sugar Bears’ offense dominated the Gamecocks’ defense by registering twenty shots with twelve of them being shots on goal.

“We were almost unrecognizable from the team that has competed in the opening part of the season and we’ve got to get back to the basics that have made us successful to this point,” said Macdonald.The Gamecocks will have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday against ASUN opponent Bellarmine. The game will be at the JSU Soccer Field at 1 p.m. Admission is free to all home matches. The soccer match will also be available to stream on ESPN+.