Gamecocks late goal not enough, fall to Florida Gulf Coast in a 2-1 loss

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Gamecocks fell to Florida Gulf Coast in a 2-1 loss. This match served as the first meeting between the Gamecocks and the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast joined the ASUN Conference in 2007.

Florida Gulf Coast began the game dominant, leading the Gamecocks 2-0 within fifteen minutes of the match. At the 4:23 mark, the first goal of the match was scored by the Eagles’ Alyssa Abbondandolo. Not even 10 minutes later, at the 13:07 mark, Abbondandolo scored Florida Gulf Coast’s second goal of the match off of a converted penalty kick.

At the 84:02 mark, the Gamecocks were able to avoid the shutout after a goal from junior Cephana Deane. Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles was credited with the assist. The Gamecocks had a chance to score off of a corner kick, but could not convert to tie up the match.

“Obviously it was a poor start and they (Florida Gulf Coast) was on the right foot very early and was able to get the first goal,” said head coach Neil Macdonald. “We improved as the game went on and I think we put in a really good second half, once we solved some of the issues that they were causing us to have.”

The Eagles had a huge 26 shots in the match, ten of those being shots on goal. The Gamecocks were only to manage four shots during the match, all four of those coming in the second half. Two of the Gamecocks’ shots were shots on goal.

With the loss, the Gamecocks fall to a 5-6-1 overall record with a 1-2 record in ASUN play. They look to get both of these records back to .500 with a win in their next game.

The Gamecocks soccer team will host another team from the Sunshine State this Sunday as they play against the Stetson Hatters at 1:00 p.m. at the JSU Soccer Complex. Admission to all JSU soccer games is free. The match will also be streamed on ESPN+.