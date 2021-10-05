Get to know the top 10 candidates for homecoming

Abigail Harrison, News Editor

It is almost time for JSU students to vote for the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen. Voting will take place on Wednesday from 12:01 a.m. to 4 p.m. through a link that will be emailed to students.

With such great representations of the university, choosing only one King and Queen can be difficult. Below you can read more about the top ten candidates for this year’s Homecoming Court to help make your voting decision easier.

Avery Bobbitt

Avery is a junior majoring in elementary education. She serves as Vice President of Chapter Development for the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She also is involved in the Panhellenic Recruitment team and was voted Ms. Friendly of JSU in 2020.

Ivey Howse

Ivey is a sophomore majoring in psychology. She is the Vice President of Education within the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She is also involved in the Psychology Club and Delight JSU. She is honored to be part of the top ten candidates for Homecoming Court and thanks everyone who has supported her on her journey.

Jherica Kirkland

Jherica is a senior majoring in nursing. She has been involved in Freshman Forum, Lambda Sigma National Honor Society, JSU Ambassadors, Marching Southerners Color Guard, STU 101 peer mentors, and the Gamecock Guide. She has also achieved several awards such as the 212-degree Ambassador, most relatable, and Ms. Community Service.

Sarah Sumners

Sarah is a senior majoring in communications. She is serving in her third year on the Gamecock Orientation team as a Go! Coordinator. She also serves as the President of Delta Zeta sorority and as the Vice President of Zeta Phi Eta professional fraternity. She loves Jacksonville and hopes to continue giving back to the university through service.

Madison Wisner

Madison is a junior majoring in special education. She is a member of the Marching Ballerinas and also serves as a Go! Leader.

De’Onta Bush

De’Onta is a sophomore majoring in business management. He is the Vice President of Student’s Activity’s Council, a Freshmen Forum mentor, a JSU Ambassador, and a peer mentor. He is also involved in the NAACP, Student Senate, and college democrats. He was voted Mr. Friendly of JSU in 2021. He appreciates making it this far in the election and hopes everyone enjoys the Homecoming festivities.

Jordan Johnson

Jordan is a junior majoring in computer science. He is a member of the Honors Program, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and GO! Leaders. He is a recipient of the Elite Honors scholarship and also serves as the Gamecock Orientation Coordinator.

Guadalupe Orozco

Guadalupe is a senior majoring in political science. He serves on the executive committee for the Kappa Sigma fraternity and is a member of the JSU Ambassadors and El Latido. He was recently accepted into his dream law school, The University of Alabama School of Law, where he plans to study immigration and family law.

Quad Whitson

Quad is a senior majoring in family and consumer science. He is involved in Freshman Forum, Lambda Sigma Honor Society, JSU Ambassadors, Gamecock Orientation, and Family & Consumer Science Association. After graduation he plans to attend graduate school to pursue a degree in nutrition and become a registered dietitian.

Trey Caldwell

Attempts to reach for comment were unsuccessful.