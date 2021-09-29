Jacksonville State shuts out Kennesaw State 1-0

Benjamin Hall, Correspondent

On Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville State defeated Kennesaw State 1-0 to secure their first win in the ASUN. The Gamecocks improved their overall record to 5-5-1 and 1-1 in the ASUN for the season.

Sophomore Cynthia Bagozzi scored the only goal of the match at the 11:15 mark with an assist from Junior Cephana Deane. It was Bagozzi’s third goal of the season and Deane’s first assist of the year.

The play between Bagozzi and Deane came from a play that the team had been practicing.

“That play is a set that we have been working on and it worked out today. It was great work by both of them to get the goal,” said Neil Macdonald, JSU women’s soccer head coach.

The Gamecocks totaled 11 shots, four of those shots being on goal. Freshman Kylie Wells registered three shots. Junior Reilly Kucko, Freshman Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles, and Bagozzi registered two shots each.

The backline of the defense did a great job of limiting the opportunities for the Owls. Redshirt junior Morgan Lerch recorded six saves, including two in the final five minutes of the match. This was her fifth win and her fourth shutout of the season.

“Our back three were really solid today and they did not let anything past them. It was just a great team effort today to get the win,” MacDonald said.

The next two games for the Gamecocks will be at home. JSU will host their ASUN home opener against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at the JSU Soccer Field at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks will then host Stetson on Sunday at the JSU Soccer Field at 1 p.m. Admission is free to all home matches. Both of these matches will be available to stream on ESPN+.