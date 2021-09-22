A look into this year’s Emmy Awards

Whitney Ervin, Features Editor

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards aired on September 19, 2021. According to the official Emmy’s website, the Emmy Awards was conceived in 1948 by The Television Academy with the first ever ceremony being held in January of 1949. So much has changed since then, but Hollywood remains constant.

As always, there’s no shortage of discourse surrounding the event. In a change of pace from the last few years there hasn’t been so much discourse surrounding the winners of the awards, but rather the way it was held. One of the biggest criticisms the event has faced is the fact that the ceremony was a maskless event despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, the event was exempt from restrictions because they considered those who attended the event to be performers.

Even the host, Seth Rogen, commented on the hypocrisy of the event.

“There’s way too many of us in this tiny room right now,” Rogen joked during the event.

All that aside, it was an entertaining event with many fan favorite shows including Ted Lasso and The Crown taking home awards in major categories. The Crown dominated on Sunday night. Taking home a total of seven Emmys. However Ted Lasso had the most nominations overall, coming in at 13 total nominations including three actors from the show nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Without further ado, here are Sunday night’s winners in major categories (they were outstanding.)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Television Movie: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Coleman for the Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor for the Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart for Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Kate Winslett for The Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Ewan McGregor for Halston

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies for The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Julianne Nicholson for the Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Evan Peters for the Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy for the Crown

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance for Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph for Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle for Saturday Night Live A full list of nominees and winners can be found on Rotten Tomatoes here!