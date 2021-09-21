Gamecocks settle for draw after double-overtime match against Belmont

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

On Thursday evening in Jacksonville, the Gamecocks and Bruins faced off in the Gamecocks’ final regular season non conference match of the season, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Junior Loren House gave the Bruins their first goal of the match in the 48th minute. Avery Nowak, a member of the 2019 All-OVC Newcomer Team, was credited with the assist.

The Gamecocks were able to put up a goal of their own about ten minutes later at the 58:44 mark. After a remarkable pass by sophomore Briana Eds, Cephana Deane was able to put the Gamecocks on the board, leaving the Gamecocks and the Bruins tied up at 1-1.

In overtime, neither team could come up with a goal, as the Gamecocks posted three shots in both overtimes with the Bruins having two of their own. After the draw, the Gamecocks retained their .500 record at 4-4-1, with the Bruins being at 3-4-1 on the season.

“I thought it was an excellent performance, especially in the first half. I thought we played some good soccer and created some opportunities. Our back three were really solid tonight and I thought the midfield three did a really good job of putting pressure on the ball,” said head coach Neil Macdonald.

Despite the 1-1 finish, the Gamecocks were more aggressive on the goal than the Bruins, totaling 22 shots and 9 shots on goal in the match, compared to ten shots posted by Belmont, 7 of these being shots on goal.

“I have been overall pleased with how we have played in the non-conference matches. I think the performances have been excellent, but we have let a couple of them get away from us that we shouldn’t have,” Macdonald said. “It is going to be a challenge going into the ASUN and a tough opening weekend.”

The Gamecocks’ next match will be on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Lynchburg, Virginia against the Liberty Flames to begin their string of ASUN Conference matches. The Gamecocks will then travel to Kennesaw, Georgia to face off against the Kennesaw State Owls on Sunday, Sept. 26. Both of these matches will be available to stream on ESPN+.