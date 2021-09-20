JSU observes Hispanic Heritage Month

Corrin Cadle, Correspondent

September 15 through October 15 is known as Hispanic Heritage Month, and as the whole country commemorates this time together, Jacksonville State University hosts several events to participate in the celebration. There are lots of ways for students to get involved with these celebrations that can truly be an enjoyable time.

On September 22, there will be a “Coffee and Latin Bakery” event held in the International House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Followed by “Latin Trivia Night” on September 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., also in the International House.

Before the “Latin Trivia Night” on the 29, will be “Salsa Night.” Starting at 5 p.m. students can come and get some chips and salsa, and then stay to play a game of Latin Trivia. After “Salsa Night” and “Latin Trivia” is over, the International House will have music, food, and games from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then there will be the “Sabor Latino” Hispanic Heritage Baking Demo and Sweets Sale on October 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Leone Cole Auditorium.

Finally, to close out Hispanic Heritage Month, on October 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be “Latin Night @ The Square.” This will be held primarily at Heirloom Taco. Live music from the JSU Latin Ensemble will also be part of the closing event.

Needless to say, this will be a month full of fun and celebration as we help observe National Hispanic Heritage Month. It is important to celebrate this time because it helps those of us who are not from Latin or Hispanic heritage learn about the culture.

It is also important to celebrate together with other people from this culture. America is full of diverse and rich cultures, and that is the beauty of living in this country. No two people are exactly alike, so to be educated and supportive of the cultures around us is truly a valuable thing we get to do.

Celebrating is something that comes naturally to us as human beings, so why not celebrate together something that may or may not be specific to us, but because it is specific and important to the people around us, it should be important to us, too.

These events here at JSU are one small way to get involved for no cost at all. These events are truly to be inclusive for everyone from every culture to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. I would encourage everyone to try and attend at least one event during this time.