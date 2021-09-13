JSU golf finishes third in EKU intercollegiate

Coley Birchfield, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State men’s golf team finished third in the season-opening EKU intercollegiate tournament hosted by Eastern Kentucky at Arlington Golf Course in Richmond, KY.

Sophomore Erik Jansson led the Gamecocks squad with a 1-under par 209 for the weekend. Jansson led the field in par-5 play after finishing the tournament at 5-under on such holes. His 10th place finish was followed in the top 20 by Seniors Jackson Singletary and Maximo Portais, and Junior Ross Napier.

The Gamecocks as a team finished at 2-under 838, just 2 shots behind Dayton for second place in the 16 team tournament. Western Carolina’s staggering 15-under finish gave them the crown in a field that included Murray State, Ohio, and Bellarmine among others.

Western Carolina’s Jake Peacock put on an impressive performance with a 10-under 200 for the weekend, capped by a final 66 on the par-70 course.

The Gamecocks will return to the course this weekend, Sept. 12-14 in Pawleys Island, SC. They will be participating in the Golfweek Fall Challenge on the TrueBlue Golf Course which uniquely has no bunkers, but rather sand outlining many of the fairways on the course. Mercer, Kennesaw State, Campbell, and Central Arkansas among others will be competing in the tournament.

JSU fans will have an opportunity to see the Gamecocks at Silver Lakes Golf Course, their home course in Glencoe, on September 27 and 28. UAB will be hosting the UAB-Graeme McDowell Invitational.